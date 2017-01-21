Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be operational by April 2021, says DEWA chief
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited bidders for a 200MW solar power Plant, the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar energy project of its kind in the world, based on the independent power producer (IPP) model.
The 13MW first phase became operational in 2013. The 200MW second phase will be operational by 2017 while earlier this week, it was announced that the construction of the 800MW phase 3 will start at the end of this month following the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.
The total capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will reach 1,000MW by 2020, and 5,000MW by 2030, with total investments of AED50 billion, a statement said.
The fourth phase will be operational by April 2021 and is "another milestone achievement that will put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront in the region in producing renewable and clean energy", said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
The fourth phase of the solar park is part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify the energy mix so clean energy will generate 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050.
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
This is a welcome addition.
However, in my experience the Careem Kids drivers all too often do not have the seat pre-installed upon arrival... more
Elderly out of touch clerics making rulings to potentially close (or severely restrict) cinemas and public singing to a population of 31 Million, 16 million... moreTuesday, 17 January 2017 1:08 PM - Fentoni
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules