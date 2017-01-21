Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

Fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be operational by April 2021, says DEWA chief

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:32 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited bidders for a 200MW solar power Plant, the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar energy project of its kind in the world, based on the independent power producer (IPP) model.

The 13MW first phase became operational in 2013. The 200MW second phase will be operational by 2017 while earlier this week, it was announced that the construction of the 800MW phase 3 will start at the end of this month following the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

The total capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will reach 1,000MW by 2020, and 5,000MW by 2030, with total investments of AED50 billion, a statement said.

The fourth phase will be operational by April 2021 and is "another milestone achievement that will put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront in the region in producing renewable and clean energy", said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

The fourth phase of the solar park is part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify the energy mix so clean energy will generate 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050.

Related:

Stories

Harnessing a solar future in the Gulf

Construction of phase 3 of giant Dubai solar park to start by end-Jan

Dubai's DEWA says 80% of phase 2 of giant solar park completed

Saudi's ACWA Power to develop new solar plant in Jordan

Companies

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Also in Energy

Major challenges remain to Gulf's move away from oil, says S&P

Car giant Toyota says to explore hydrogen fuel potential in the UAE

Also in UAE

DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

UAE named among global big hitters for attracting and retaining talent

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking