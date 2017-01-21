Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited bidders for a 200MW solar power Plant, the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar energy project of its kind in the world, based on the independent power producer (IPP) model.

The 13MW first phase became operational in 2013. The 200MW second phase will be operational by 2017 while earlier this week, it was announced that the construction of the 800MW phase 3 will start at the end of this month following the award of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

The total capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will reach 1,000MW by 2020, and 5,000MW by 2030, with total investments of AED50 billion, a statement said.

The fourth phase will be operational by April 2021 and is "another milestone achievement that will put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront in the region in producing renewable and clean energy", said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

The fourth phase of the solar park is part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify the energy mix so clean energy will generate 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050.