Dubai's DIB completes 24.9% stake buy in Indonesian lender

Dubai Islamic Bank says will seek regulatory approval to increase holding in Bank Panin Syariah to 40%

By Reuters
  • Monday, 9 June 2014 2:37 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank has completed the acquisition of a 24.9 percent stake in Bank Panin Syariah and will now seek regulatory approval to increase its holding in the Indonesian lender to 40 percent, it said on Monday.

The largest Islamic bank in the UAE has bought 2.42 billion shares in the only listed sharia-compliant bank in the southeast Asian nation, it said in a stock market filing. No purchase price was given.

An executive at Bank Panin Syariah's parent firm, Bank Pan Indonesia, was quoted last week by The Jakarta Post as saying DIB had purchased 24.9 percent of the bank in mid-May.

The newspaper reported the deal was worth around 251.79 billion rupiah ($21.4 million).

Related:

Stories

Dubai's DIB said to buy 24.9% stake in Indonesian bank

Dubai Islamic Bank to buy 25% stake in Indonesian lender

Dubai's DIB in talks for 40% stake in Indonesian lender

Q&A: Dubai Islamic Bank

Galleries
Top 50 banks in the GCC

Top 50 banks in the GCC

Companies

Dubai Islamic Bank - UAE

Market Performance

Dubai Islamic Bank - UAE
5.55
0.01 0.18 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking