Dubai's DMCC says member firms grow by 30% in H1

Largest free zone in the UAE says it registered more than 1,000 new companies in first six months of 2014

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 12 July 2014 1:19 AM

DMCC, the largest free zone in the UAE, has announced that it registered 1,027 member companies in the first six months of 2014, bringing the total number of companies operating there to over 8,865, a 30 percent increase compared to the same period in 2013.

The increase comes after the free zone recently announced a major expansion with the building of the Burj 2020 District with the world's tallest commercial tower, Burj 2020 as its centrepiece.

Officials said in a statemment that The Burj 2020 District is now well underway with four global design firms currently vying for a contract. Ground-breaking of the project is planned next year.

In addition, the DMCC is also bringing to market a 14-floor 'glass box' style building, called One JLT, which is being constructed in the heart of the free zone and is due for completion in 2015.

"Both projects will cater to the increased demand of large multi-business and multi-national companies seeking to domicile their operations in an efficient, single-owner, commercial space," DMCC said in the statement.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman, DMCC, said:"DMCC continues to attract members at an unprecedented rate and we are proud of the ever increasing contribution to Dubai's overall economy.

"By driving foreign direct investment we will ensure Dubai remains the regional and international trade and tourism hub."

Gautam Sashittal, CEO, DMCC, added: "Everything we do has a longer term strategic view in order for DMCC to stay relevant now and in the future whether it is enhancing the customer experience, innovation, diversification of our business portfolio or strengthening trading ties internationally.

"We embrace change and thrive on strong international competition as this is what makes the organisation dynamic, driven and nimble in an exceedingly fast moving market".

The value of gold passing through Dubai in 2013 increased to $75 billion from $70 billion in 2012, making it the global bullion hub with 40 percent of the world's physical gold now passing through the emirate, the statement said.

It added that in the first five months of the year, trade volumes of rough diamonds increased by 13 percent to 63 million carats.

Related:

Stories

Fitch upgrades ratings of Dubai free zone firm

Four design firms vie for Dubai's Burj 2020 District deal

DMCC boss Ahmed Bin Sulayem entertains Robert Mugabe in Dubai

40% of world’s gold passing through Dubai

Companies

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Barbara McGivern Tuesday, 15 July 2014 9:42 AM[UAE] - Canada/Dubai

What about DIFC all the properties in this free zone have not regained any of the market especially Park Towers which remains at the 2008 price after the fall. why has the landscaping not done and finished before they start building in other areas... is this a sign of another bubble

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking