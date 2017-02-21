Dubai's DP World cleared of misconduct over Djibouti terminal

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Tribunal exonerates port operator over allegations of illegal payments to secure concession to run terminal
A tribunal has exonerated Dubai-based DP World from all charges of misconduct in connection with the award of a 50-year concession to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) in Djibouti.
The international tribunal, acting under the rules of the London Court of International Arbitration, was composed of Lord Leonard Hoffmann, Sir Richard Aikens and Peter Leaver QC, a statement said on Tuesday.
The claim, brought by the government of the East African country in 2014, accused DP World of illegal payments to the head of the country’s port and free zone authority, Abdourahman Boreh, to secure the concession to run DCT in 2006.
In March 2016, the English Commercial Court in London dismissed all charges against Boreh brought against him by the Government of Djibouti, related to his dealings with DP World.
Today the London Court of International Arbitration fully exonerated DP World, stating in the partial final award that the claimants’ claims had all failed and were dismissed.
It also said the claimants must bear all costs of the arbitration to date and pay the legal and other costs of the respondents in the arbitration upon an indemnity basis and in an amount to be determined by this tribunal in a further award.
Built and operated by DP World, the Doraleh Container Terminal was launched in 2009. The terminal is Djibouti’s biggest employer with almost 1,000 employees of whom 99 percent are Djibouti nationals.
Throughout arbitration proceedings, DP World has continued to manage the port.
Increasing cost to operate business and reduced volumes compel importers, distributors, wholesaler and retails to work on higher margin to break-even... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 1:24 PM - gvk
Funny banking, one fine day the bank will decline an application and the next day they will accept the same application. What do you expect when there... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 9:20 AM - Jacob
Oh I spotted the clause alright but the landlord (a major real estate company) refused to budge and insisted on a 30-day notice and two months penalty... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 9:17 AM - Jose De Souza
Increasing cost to operate business and reduced volumes compel importers, distributors, wholesaler and retails to work on higher margin to break-even... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 1:24 PM - gvk
Funny banking, one fine day the bank will decline an application and the next day they will accept the same application. What do you expect when there... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 9:20 AM - Jacob
Over the Room Rate, you have 10% Municipality Charge, 10% Service Charge and Tourism Dirham Fee of between AED 15-20 (USD 4.08 ~ 5.45) depending on what... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:53 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Increasing cost to operate business and reduced volumes compel importers, distributors, wholesaler and retails to work on higher margin to break-even... moreTuesday, 21 February 2017 1:24 PM - gvk
Many individuals around the world are praying for Firoz and similar people... Families and kids were waiting and still waiting for those unfortunate..... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 9:33 AM - Mad
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules