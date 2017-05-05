Dubai's DP World inks India deal, eyes $1bn investments

Port operator signs agreement with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to develop India's logistics sector

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 5 May 2017 12:54 AM

Dubai-based DP World and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) have signed an agreement to develop the logistics sector in India.

The agreement comes as a result of the visit to India in February 2016 of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group chairman and CEO, a statement said. 

DP World announced at the time that it was seeking opportunities in the country worth over $1 billion over the next few years.

This will be aimed at development of port infrastructure of the Sagarmala project, creation of the Delhi – Mumbai Industrial Corridor, river transportation and cold chain storage, investing in port-led special economic zones, free trade zones and cruise terminals.

Bin Sulayem said in the statement: “We have been a part of India's growth story for nearly two decades now and we are delighted to further strengthen this relationship with the NIIF.

“The agreement is a direct result of the visit last year of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and both our organisations will work together in backing suitable projects. This will further develop Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' and 'Invest India' campaigns," he said.

Related:

Stories

DP World reports 5.7% volume growth in Q1

Dubai's DP World eyes new opportunities in Panama

Dubai set to invest $336m to develop Somali port

DP World remains optimistic despite Trump's actions

Companies

DP World - UAE

Also in Transport

Bahrain fund invests in European air ambulance firm

Dubai taxis lift more than 44.8m passengers in Q1

Also in UAE

LinkedIn's UAE members named world's most connected

Dubai's Limitless says Downtown Jebel Ali project on track

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking