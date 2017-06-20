Dubai's du builds new teleport to cope with TV services demand

Telecom operator says number of TV channels uplinked by existing teleport facility has grown by 600% since 2004

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 3:10 PM

Dubai-based telecoms operator du has built a new teleport facility in Dubai to cope with demand for its television services.

The new facility, located in the Al Qudra area of Dubai, covers an area of 75,000 sq m and has been built to enable the expanding requirements of du broadcast customers.

The company said in a statement that it has been built to accommodate 50 earth station antenna systems with further room to expand.

Through its teleport, du serves regional and international broadcasting customers.

It said the number of TV channels being uplinked by its current teleport facility has grown by 600 percent since it began operations in 2004.

"The new world-class facility at Al Qudra Site will cater to the growth in demand of satellite TV offering state of the art technology. The new site has larger antennas ensuring robust signal levels in transmission and reception," the statement said.

Ahmed Al Muhaideb, vice president, Broadcasting and IPTV Services, added: "In order for du to meet the growing requirements of customers in the region and internationally, we have come up with our new Teleport facility.

"As broadcast requirements continue to proliferate, we will endeavour to innovate and offer our customers new broadcast solutions that will deliver on superior quality of service."

