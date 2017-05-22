Dubai's du, Flash extend naming rights deal on Abu Dhabi venues

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Dubai-based telco du and Flash Entertainment has announced an extension to their deal for the naming rights to the du Arena and du Forum in Abu Dhabi.
The companies made history in 2012 when they conceptualised and signed the region’s first ever venue naming deal.
The renewed deal will now offer a number of exclusive benefits to du customers including priority tickets with a 20 percent discount available 48 hours before general release, access to the du Live! VIP Lounge and competitions offering Meet & Greets with the stars.
Since 2012, over 465,000 fans have seen more than 80 concerts, shows and festivals at both venues. Signature events held at the du Arena include the Yasalam After-Race Concerts with A-list superstars such as JAY-Z, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, plus major world-class performances by The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Andrea Bocelli.
The du Arena on Yas Island is the largest open-air venue in the region, with capacity to host up to 40,000 people.
“Our partnership with Flash Entertainment has gone from strength to strength over the last four years - du Arena and du Forum are preferred destinations for live entertainment and experiences, and through our continued partnership with Flash, our vision is to create value for our customers with the highest calibre of live entertainment, bringing them even closer to unmissable events and top-tier artistes,” said Osman Sultan, CEO of du.
The 4,500-capacity indoor venue du Forum hosts a broad portfolio of events and recent shows have been put on by world-renowned composer Yanni, community festival Winterland Carnival, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
“Today's announcement is yet another significant moment in the development of Abu Dhabi’s growing entertainment industry," said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “Since the start of our partnership with du, we have together created one of the most important venues in the MENA region and presented the finest, world-class entertainment programming. While establishing itself as the UAE’s top, must-play venue, the du Arena has attracted a slate of top international performers to the region."
Dubai's du, Flash extend naming rights deal on Abu Dhabi venues
Renewed agreement will offer priority tickets service with...
Comedian Kevin Bridges set to return to Dubai in October
Scottish comedian will return to Dubai World Trade Centre...
UAE films now eligible for the Oscars
The recognition could help put Emirati filmmakers on the...
Schwarzenegger says Trump is "going backwards"
"The next thing he'll want to bring horses and buggies back...
Dubai Ruler surprises Hope Maker ceremony with huge announcement
"There is no force stronger than hope for revitalising societies...
Country music singer Toby Keith to play concert in Saudi Arabia
"An Arabian lute and American guitar unite in a star-studded...
Top 5 Jazz places to visit in Dubai to unwind
The ideal settings to relax and enjoy great food and wonderful...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules