Dubai's du says royalty fee to remain unchanged until 2021

Telecoms operator will pay a 15% tax on revenue and 30% tax on profit to the UAE government
UAE telecoms provider du, also known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co, said on Thursday that the royalty rate, or tax, it pays to the federal government will remain unchanged until 2021.
The company will pay a 15 percent royalty on revenue and 30 percent royalty on profit, it said in a statement, unchanged from current levels.
On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat said it will pay the federal government a royalty fee of 30 percent on the company's profit for 2017-2021.
A royalty rate on Etisalat's revenues of 15 percent will only be based on domestic products and services, while revenues from international operations will be exempted from royalty fees, it said.
