Dubai's DXB launches first initiatives to improve airport experience

Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 can look forward to a smoother airport experience with the implementation of two new initiatives that will streamline the check-in and immigration checks at departure, Emirates said on Tuesday.

Involving biometric technology and new automated border control gates, these two projects will be launched immediately, with completion expected within the next 12-18 months, the airline said in a statement.

These are the first projects signed off by the joint team currently reviewing all traveller touch points at Dubai International airport, with the aim of enhancing the overall customer experience.

This collaborative approach involving Emirates airline, Dubai Customs, Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Police and Dubai Airports, was launched in May.

Using a facial recognition solution integrated with the UAE Wallet, travellers will be able to register and store their biometric data through multiple means including by taking a selfie on their mobile phones, as well as using biometric registration kiosks placed at check-in areas and Emirates Lounges.

They can then use this biometric data to ease their journey through immigration at T3 Departures, and later, other touch-points throughout DXB airport, including automated access to Emirates’ First and Business Class lounges.

New generation smart immigration gates will also be installed at T3 Departures, supplementing the existing e-gates, and manned immigration counters. These new smart gates offer an automated border control system that uses travellers’ biometrics.

It will also enable travellers to forgo the additional step of getting their passports and boarding passes manually checked by a security officer before they go through immigration, as these checks will be automatically integrated within the biometric validation as travellers pass through the new smart gates.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Almarri, Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) said: “We are pleased to roll-out these new initiatives at Terminal 3 Departures in collaboration with Emirates and our airport stakeholders. We believe this will make our operations more efficient, free up our valuable manpower to focus on other responsibilities, and ultimately improve traveller experience.”

Adel Al Redha, Emirates executive vice president and chief operations officer added: “We are fortunate to have a very supportive and progressive airport stakeholder group. Even if it means investing in equipment, training and changing operational processes, all partners are keen to embrace new technologies and thinking, if it benefits the end-users. We are all on the same page when it comes to wanting to deliver the best experience for visitors coming to and through Dubai.

"We look forward to bringing these projects to fruition and introducing more enhancements in the coming months. The teams are enthusiastic and excited to expedite these initiatives at our hub.”