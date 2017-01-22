Dubai's economic department fines 25 'illegal' money transfer firms

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Unauthorised firms were transferring money to Bangladesh, says DED official
Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has said it issued fines to 25 shops for engaging in “unauthorised activities and illegal money transactions”.
The shops were offering Bangladeshi expatriates services of cheaper money transfers to their home country by using an app ‘Bkash’, state news agency WAM reported.
“DED acted on a tip-off and raided the shops, spread across different areas in Dubai, and found out that none of them were licensed [by the UAE Central Bank] to provide money transfer services,” said Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, chief executive officer, commercial compliance and consumer protection sector, DED.
All the shops were advertising the “illegal” activity in their native Bengali language to avoid suspicion, with the department confiscating all devices, Lootah said.
DED said the practice was harmful not only to the UAE economy and local businesses, warning people could be conned by such offers.
Checked in online prior to 24 hours. Arrived well prior to one hour at DXB to drop off checked in baggage. Waited in the queue for 15 minutes wherein 3... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:27 AM - S A
Banks must overhaul their whole banking strategy. This is the 21st century and banks stuck with a 20th century mindset are doomed. This is not the time... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:24 AM - Jacob
@Laurence. Just to put things in perspective; the total population of the UAE is 9.266m. While it is true that Indians constitute 28% of UAE's population... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:16 AM - WHJ
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Checked in online prior to 24 hours. Arrived well prior to one hour at DXB to drop off checked in baggage. Waited in the queue for 15 minutes wherein 3... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:27 AM - S A
Banks must overhaul their whole banking strategy. This is the 21st century and banks stuck with a 20th century mindset are doomed. This is not the time... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:24 AM - Jacob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules