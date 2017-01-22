Dubai's economic department fines 25 'illegal' money transfer firms

Unauthorised firms were transferring money to Bangladesh, says DED official

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 January 2017 2:33 PM
Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has fined 25 shops for engaging in “unauthorised activities and illegal money transactions”, it said on Saturday.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has fined 25 shops for engaging in “unauthorised activities and illegal money transactions”, it said on Saturday.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has said it issued fines to 25 shops for engaging in “unauthorised activities and illegal money transactions”.

The shops were offering Bangladeshi expatriates services of cheaper money transfers to their home country by using an app ‘Bkash’, state news agency WAM reported.

“DED acted on a tip-off and raided the shops, spread across different areas in Dubai, and found out that none of them were licensed [by the UAE Central Bank] to provide money transfer services,” said Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, chief executive officer, commercial compliance and consumer protection sector, DED.

All the shops were advertising the “illegal” activity in their native Bengali language to avoid suspicion, with the department confiscating all devices, Lootah said.

DED said the practice was harmful not only to the UAE economy and local businesses, warning people could be conned by such offers.

Related:

Stories

DIFC firms told to do more to combat money laundering

Expat said to be arrested for running $13.63m forex trading scheme in Dubai

$89m fake mobile phones, accessories seized in Dubai

Business confidence up in Dubai, says DED survey

Dubai Chamber of Commerce adds 8,000 companies

SME debt crisis 'hit bottom' and is now improving, says RAKBank chief

Dubai sees 5.6% rise in business licences issued during Q2

Companies

Department of Economic Development

Also in Banking & Finance

Dubai's SKAI to repay $300m loan before maturity, says CEO

MidEast business confidence hit by lower oil prices in Q4

Also in UAE

Emirates to launch A380 to Sao Paulo in March

Most MidEast employees plan to change jobs this year – survey

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking