Dubai's Emirates Hills trumps Palm on biggest villa deals in 2016

New data reveals $14m deal topped the chart while buyer pays $1,342.30 per square foot for Palm villa

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Friday, 13 January 2017 1:04 AM
Dubai’s Emirates Hills, home to the wealthiest people in the UAE, has registered the biggest villa deals in 2016. Image: Luxhabitat

Dubai’s Emirates Hills, home to the wealthiest people in the UAE, has registered the biggest villa deals in 2016. Image: Luxhabitat

Dubai’s Emirates Hills, home to the wealthiest people in the UAE, has registered the biggest villa deals in 2016.

Eight of top 10 biggest deals were registered in the upscale community, totalling $86.58 million (AED318m), with Palm Jumeirah following with mere two deals worth $18.51m (AED68m), according to data shared by Reidin.com with Arabian Business.

A $14.43m (AED53m) transaction, registered with the Dubai Land Department in January 2016, tops the list, with the buyer paying $670.06 (AED2,461) per square feet.

The second, third and fourth deals on the list also feature in Emirates Hills, valued at $13.61m (AED50m), $12.50m (AED45.90m) and $11.98m (AED44m), respectively.

The data shows four of the top 10 deals were registered in January alone, with the rest split across remaining months.

A $10.35m (AED38m) deal on Palm Jumeirah took the fifth place, with the buyers paying a whopping $1342.30 (AED4,930) per square feet.

Palm re-surfaced on the list at ninth position with a $8.17m (AED30m) deal, while Emirates Hills took the remaining slots (sixth, seventh and 10th).

In its Wealth Report 2016, Knight Frank said $1 million (AED3.67 million) can buy 155 square metres of prime property in Dubai compared to just 17 square metres in Monaco and 21 square metres in London.

Experts say prices will decline further this year, with Jesse Downs, managing director at consultant Phidar Advisory, expecting at least 10 percent fall this year, driven by a strong US dollar, lower oil prices and weak investor demand.

Another property consultancy Cluttons also expects prices to drop, but predicts “recovery” by year-end.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Emirates Hills sees 12.5% slump in H1 rents

14,600 new homes added to Dubai market in 2016, highest since 2012

Dubai rents forecast to fall by further 4% over next 12 months

Dubai residential values witness further decline in Q3 – Cluttons

Revealed: Dubai communities with biggest rental declines in Q3

Galleries
Seven of the best views in Dubai's real estate

Seven of the best views in Dubai's real estate

Also in Property

Major Saudi cities add 8,000 homes in Q4 to ease housing shortage

Interest in affordable housing is rising, says Danube's Rizwan Sajan

Also in UAE

Room for change: AccorHotels CEO Sébastien Bazin

Revealed: more than 15m people follow Dubai ruler on social media

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking