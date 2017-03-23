Dubai's Emirates prepares for holiday rush this weekend

|Home
Dubai-based airline says it expects more than 89,000 passengers to pass through DXB T3 this weekend
Emirates said on Thursday that it expects high passenger traffic on its flights this weekend as travellers head abroad for spring and holiday break.
More than 89,000 travellers will be passing through Emirates Terminal 3 this weekend, according to latest booking figures.
The busiest day for the airline is expected to be on Friday when over 34,500 passengers will pass through Terminal 3, Emirates said in a statement.
Emirates reminded customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before flight departure. With road works and construction in progress around the airport, customers are encouraged to plan extra time to get to the airport to avoid delays, it said.
Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel, it added.
