Dubai's Emirates prepares for holiday rush this weekend

Dubai-based airline says it expects more than 89,000 passengers to pass through DXB T3 this weekend

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 23 March 2017 4:13 PM

Emirates said on Thursday that it expects high passenger traffic on its flights this weekend as travellers head abroad for spring and holiday break.

More than 89,000 travellers will be passing through Emirates Terminal 3 this weekend, according to latest booking figures.

The busiest day for the airline is expected to be on Friday when over 34,500 passengers will pass through Terminal 3, Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates reminded customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before flight departure. With road works and construction in progress around the airport, customers are encouraged to plan extra time to get to the airport to avoid delays, it said.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel, it added.

Related:

Stories

UK asked for extra security measures at DXB

Emirates to allow travellers to keep laptops until boarding

Dubai Duty Free expects big sales hit from electronics ban

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

Airport spas: 6 you need to try

Airport spas: 6 you need to try

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Pakistan's airline calls for gov't help in Gulf price war

Emirates offers laptop 'handlers' to cope with US ban

Also in UAE

Dubai inks Christie's deal to host charity auctions

Average Abu Dhabi rents slump 8% in just one month

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking