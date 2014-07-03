Dubai's Emirates said to raise fuel surcharge

Emirates Airline increased its fuel surcharge on Tuesday, according to the Emirates 24/7 website.

The website quoted an Emirates spokesperson as saying that: “Due to the current volatility of oil prices, Emirates is amending its fuel surcharge, effective July 1.

This is to reflect the substantial recent increases in our fuel costs. Emirates has already incurred significant costs by absorbing the recent price rise and the surcharge gives us the ability to respond faster to market conditions, rather than a lengthier process of incorporating them into fares.

“We will review the level of the surcharge on an on-going basis, while remaining committed to providing our customers with excellent service and a strong value-for-money proposition,” the spokesperson added.



The airline, however, would not disclose by how much it had increased the surcharge.

In May, the airline had revealed that its fuel cost had risen 10 percent in the 2013-2014 financial year to 8.36bn - 39.2 percent of its operating cost of $21.32 bn for the period.