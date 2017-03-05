Dubai's ENBD REIT looks to raise millions through IPO

Listing on Nasdaq Dubai will take place in March

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 5 March 2017 11:04 AM
Tariq Bin Hendi, director of ENBD REIT.

Tariq Bin Hendi, director of ENBD REIT.

ENBD REIT, a Shari’a compliant real estate investment trust, said on Sunday it is planning to raise $100 million (AED367m) to $125m (AED458.75m) by listing shares on Nasdaq Dubai exchange.

The trust, managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, will use the proceeds to fund acquisitions of real estate assets. The listing will take place on March 22, according to the timetable posted in its website.

The initial offering of the shares is only available to institutional investors in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Upon listing on Nasdaq Dubai, the ability to acquire shares will be opened up to other investors, including retail investors.

Tariq Bin Hendi, director of ENBD REIT, said: “This will be only the second real estate investment trust to be listed on a UAE stock exchange, and the re-domiciliation and listing will allow improved liquidity and greater flexibility for the fund manager to manage ENBD REIT.”

The trust’s current portfolio consists of seven properties in the commercial and residential sector, with all located in Dubai. The assets have a total valuation of $314m (AED1.15 billion), with a net leasable area of 872,518 square feet as of September 30 2016.

Related:

Stories

UAE gets its first Sharia-compliant residential Reit

Emirates REIT rental income up 19.7% in Q3

Emirates REIT invests $23.9m in new Dubai school

Emirates REIT says new Jebel Ali School campus completed

Emirates REIT says H1 rental income rising to $20.9m

DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

Companies

Emirates NBD

Dubai International Financial Centre

NASDAQ Dubai

Also in Banking & Finance

Why bad debt won't just disappear

Al Etihad Credit Bureau working to expose over-leveraged borrowers

Also in UAE

Guns N' Roses fans stuck in Dubai's "notorious traffic"

Dubai to Tesla, Google, Uber: Test your driverless cars here

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking