Dubai's Expo 2020 launches tender for Emirati food producers

Organisers seek producers of authentic Emirati products as part of licensing deals for mega event

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 23 February 2017 2:54 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a search for producers of authentic Emirati and regional products including dates, Arabian coffee and sweets, chocolate and spices.

This is the second of up to 40 licensed product categories put out to tender by Expo following last month's campaign in search of souvenir manufacturers.

Licensed food products will be sold at selected outlets across the UAE, including dedicated Expo retail stores that are expected to open in 2018, as well as the Expo 2020 Dubai site, a statement from the expo organisers said.

Najeeb Al-Ali, executive director of Bureau Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "We want to work with producers to create a range of products that authentically reflect our heritage and the multinational diversity of the modern UAE.

"We have an incredible, vibrant food scene that combines traditional Arabian products like qahwa, dates and spices, with international influences, and we want to share that with Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

"Our ambition is for the Expo opportunity to support the development of home-grown food brands. I hope that UAE-based SMEs and food-producers will harness their creativity and innovation to serve up high quality traditional and home-made treats that will appeal to the millions who visit both before and during the World Expo," he added.

The tendering process to become a licensed-food producer at Expo 2020 is fully online and open to businesses of any size from anywhere in the world.

The initial stage for companies to register their interest closes on March 9.

