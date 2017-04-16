Dubai’s Expo Route 2020 makes progress

Seven percent of work has been completed on Dubai’s Route 2020, the new metro link to Expo 2020 venue, with more than 20 seven-metre high pillars been casted, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority has announced.

Route 2020 extends about 15 kilometres from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station on the Red Line. It will have seven stations, which includes five elevated stations and two underground stations.

Ridership is expected to hit 125,000 riders per day by 2020, and will increase to 275,000 riders per day by 2030.

According to the RTA, more than 200 piles have been inserted at depths ranging from 25 metres to 30 metres at Expo and Al Furjan sites.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, called on the contracting consortium to make every effort to ensure the completion of the project on time.

“Casting the pillars of the metro viaduct is a landmark achievement in the progress of the project works. This step marks the emergence of the project components, rendering it visible to road users and residents of the neighborhood,” he said.