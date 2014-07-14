Dubai's GFH Capital hits out at David Haigh's potential book deal

Former Leeds United chief is believed to be considering two offers to write about his experiences

By Shane McGinley
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 3:18 PM
David Haigh, former deputy chief executive of Dubai-based GFH Capital. (Getty Images)

David Haigh, former deputy chief executive of Dubai-based GFH Capital. (Getty Images)

Dubai’s GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House, has hit out at reports its former deputy chief executive David Haigh is considering writing a book about his time as managing director of Leeds United Football Club and is arrest in Dubai in May on allegations of embezzling $6.4 million.

Last week it was confirmed that two publishers, one from the UK and one international, have approached Haigh to turn his experiences into a book and the 36-year-old is currently considering the offers.

The book would likely focus on Haigh’s role in helping GFHC buy English football club Leeds United in December 2012 and his appointment as its managing director. He resigned his post at the club in April following Massimo Cellino’s purchase of a 75 percent stake in the club and the following month he was arrested in Dubai amid allegations, which he has denied, of financial irregularities whilst working for GFHC.

“We find it strange that Mr Haigh now seems to be able to negotiate an alleged publishing deal, as well as purportedly tweeting and briefing the media, but then asserts before the DIFC [Dubai International Financial Centre] Court that he is unable to answer GFH Capital’s claim against him,” a GFHC spokesperson told Arabian Business.

“In reality this story should be taken with a similar pinch of salt to his other claims of dossiers and the like, none of which have ever seemed based on any fact. And if it did see the light of day, you have to wonder what the title would be – “Embezzlement: It’s Just Not Worth It! And even then he would potentially fall foul of the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act 2002,” he added.

Haigh has been in jail since he was arrested on May 18 when he arrived at GFH’s Dubai office on the premise of discussing a new job. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution for trial on charges of “embezzlement, swindling and breach of trust”, but to date no criminal charges have been brought against him.

In a hearing at the DIFC Courts last month, a freezing order was placed on Haigh’s global assets.

In its statement of claim, GFHC alleges that while working as deputy CEO for the Gulf finance company Haigh created a spate of false invoices for third party work that was then paid for into bank accounts operated by him.

As part of his defence against GFHC’s claims, Haigh’s team has disputed that such a volume and frequency of invoices could have been issued without the knowledge of senior GFHC people and that “many of the signatures purporting to be his may be forgeries”.

In an interview with the BBC, Haigh said he had made mistakes during his time as deputy CEO of Dubai-based GFH Capital, and regretted signing blank cheques and also allowing other staff access to his computer and emails.

His defence lawyer Bushra Ahmed also accused GFHC of “disabling” Haigh’s ability to deal with the company’s lawsuit against him by filing a concurrent criminal complaint, which was keeping him in jail.

Ahmed told a Dubai court that Haigh “has no access to his records, he’s under medication at present, the conditions in the prison are… he has no access to pens, he has no access to papers, he is not someone who is concentrating, he is not focused.”

GFH Capital executive Jinesh Patel told BBC Radio Leeds earlier this month “none of us want to be in this situation. Unfortunately a fraud has been perpetrated on massive scale and over a period of time – at least 18 months – and we are duty bound as an organisation that is regulated, supervised as well as run on Islamic principles to actually undertake an investigation and bring it to the attention of authorities across Dubai and the UK and that’s what we’ve done.”

“It’s not about personalising an issue whatsoever, it’s really about recovery of the assets and the money that’s been taken from GFH Capital fraudulently and seeking recover of those.”

Related:

Stories

Jailed former Leeds Utd boss in talks to write a book

Dubai's GFH Capital defends action against ex-Leeds Utd chief

Former Leeds Utd owner dismisses GFH Capital as "liars" & "untrustworthy"

Jailed ex-Leeds Utd chief says still waiting to be interviewed by police

Jailed former Leeds Utd chief 'regrets signing blank cheques'

Companies

GFH Capital

Also in Media

Revealed: UAE's top Google searches in 2016

Event organiser UBM to buy Allworld in Middle East foray

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: RealityCheck Sunday, 2 November 2014 12:50 PM[UAE] - UAE

@Shaun, there are other media outlets, in other places, that engage into "investigative journalism" Do not expect that in this region, for obvious reasons
@Billy, FreddieF, nothing happened to "innocent until proven guilty" That is not at the core of the legal system in the UAE, nor AFAIK, in any GCC country. Different countries, different legal traditions, one would expect that you would have researched this topic before moving. I certainly did, it is just another risk factor to consider

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: FreddieF Sunday, 2 November 2014 9:07 AM[UAE] - Dubai

David has now been in six jail with no criminal charge against him and no criminal investigation. I concur will Billys comment, what happened to innocent until proven guilty?

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Billy Tuesday, 15 July 2014 9:43 AM[UAE] - USA

One thing is clear, this is no way to run a justice system; apparently guilty until proved innocent.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Shaun Monday, 14 July 2014 4:47 PM[UAE] - UK

Is it not about time for someone to state clearly who owns the accounts where the false invoices were used to steal funds? Do these accounts belong to David Haigh? If they do, then it's fraud, if they do not then whom do they belong to? Are the funds still there or if they were spent, did any of the funds go for David to lend to the club? Seems to me there is a lot of press and no one is looking at the obvious? Clearly the uk police and banks looked into the accounts? So where is the investigative journalism as these articles are like a school yard gossip column between the new CEO and the old one. Give us facts not gossip.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

It is a relentless argument: has the advent of digital content...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking