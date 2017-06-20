Dubai's Godolphin claims win on day 1 of Royal Ascot

English 2000 Guineas runner-up Barney Roy gave the Godolphin team a huge boost on Tuesday landing the feature St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

Even sweeter for Godolphin supremo Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin al-Maktoum was that trailing in his wake back in fourth was odds on favourite Churchill, trained by Aidan O'Brien so often his operation's nemesis.

Barney Roy, trained by Richard Hannon junior, picked up when asked the question by James Doyle and swept past another Godolphin runner Thunder Snow and O'Brien's second string Lancaster Bomber.

Doyle passed the post shaking his fist in celebration - victory doubly pleasant as only a few weeks ago another Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor had complained of having him imposed on him.

Lancaster Bomber fought back to take second with Thunder Snow - who was so disappointing in the Kentucky Derby before finishing second in the Irish 2000 Guineas - third.

Churchill never looked like the horse that had been so imperious in both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas finding nothing in reserve when Ryan Moore went for the whip.