Dubai's Godolphin confirms departure of CEO, racing manager

John Ferguson was handed the combined roles of racing manager and chief executive of Godolphin 18 months ago

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 8:55 PM
John Ferguson has stepped down from his position as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin.

John Ferguson has stepped down from his position as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin.

John Ferguson has stepped down from his position as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin, the Dubai-based horse-racing stable.

Joe Osborne, the current managing director of Godolphin in Ireland, will take up the position of interim chief executive of Godolphin’s global operation, a statement said without giving a reason for Ferguson's departure.

Osborne said: "We are committed to our objective of achieving success for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his family. Our thanks go to John Ferguson for his longstanding contribution to Godolphin and Darley."

Ferguson was handed the combined roles of racing manager and chief executive of Godolphin 18 months ago.

Godolphin has won over 4,000 races worldwide and its most successful year so far was 2015 when it claimed 650 wins.

