Dubai's Jumeirah asked to run $234m Saadiyat Island resort

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Luxury hotel operator says it will take on new resort in Abu Dhabi which is slated to be completed in 2017
Dubai-based hotel operator Jumeirah Group has revealed that it has been asked to operate a new $234 million resort being developed on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.
Ghantoot Group and Sheikh Suroor Projects Department said last week that they are partnering on the new resort, which is slated for completion by the end of 2017.
It will feature a low-rise 295-room hotel comprised of four wings, a standalone spa and wellness centre, gymnasium, as well as state-of-the-art meeting rooms. It will also include 11 luxury two-story villas, including one exclusive private villa.
“Jumeirah has been asked by owners of the new project at Saadiyat Island to operate the resort and will make a more detailed announcement in the near future,” a spokesperson for Jumeirah Group told Hotelier Middle East.
“Having successfully operated Jumeirah at Etihad Towers for the past three years and established it as one of the most sought after dining, residential and hotel destinations in the capital, Jumeirah Group is very excited about the prospect of future developments in Abu Dhabi.”
Sheikh Suroor Projects Department was also behind the Etihad Towers project, where Jumeirah opened a hotel in November 2011.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules