Dubai's Jumeirah asked to run $234m Saadiyat Island resort

Luxury hotel operator says it will take on new resort in Abu Dhabi which is slated to be completed in 2017

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 8 June 2014 8:20 PM
The new resort will feature a 295-room hotel

Dubai-based hotel operator Jumeirah Group has revealed that it has been asked to operate a new $234 million resort being developed on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ghantoot Group and Sheikh Suroor Projects Department said last week that they are partnering on the new resort, which is slated for completion by the end of 2017.

It will feature a low-rise 295-room hotel comprised of four wings, a standalone spa and wellness centre, gymnasium, as well as state-of-the-art meeting rooms. It will also include 11 luxury two-story villas, including one exclusive private villa.

“Jumeirah has been asked by owners of the new project at Saadiyat Island to operate the resort and will make a more detailed announcement in the near future,” a spokesperson for Jumeirah Group told Hotelier Middle East.

“Having successfully operated Jumeirah at Etihad Towers for the past three years and established it as one of the most sought after dining, residential and hotel destinations in the capital, Jumeirah Group is very excited about the prospect of future developments in Abu Dhabi.”

Sheikh Suroor Projects Department was also behind the Etihad Towers project, where Jumeirah opened a hotel in November 2011.

