Dubai's Limitless says Downtown Jebel Ali project on track

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Infrastructure work at 200-hectare mixed-use project will be completed next year, says developer
Infrastructure work at Downtown Jebel Ali in Dubai has reached a major milestone, with deep utilities work complete at half of the 200-hectare mixed-use project, according to master developer Limitless.
Sewerage, storm water and water works have been completed at 50 percent of the project, with roads now underway, a statement said.
Deep utilities work is ongoing at the rest of the development, with anticipated completion this summer. Under the AED285 million contract, all infrastructure will be finished in 2018, it added.
Limitless chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Downtown Jebel Ali is taking shape, with infrastructure work progressing well. We are well on our way to connecting service to all third party plots.
“DJA’s strategic location, close to the Jebel Ali Free Zone and within easy reach of Abu Dhabi, Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site and new attractions and theme parks, makes it a key area for growth and development. We look forward to working with the investors who share our vision for this unique master community.”
Downtown Jebel Ali stretches 11km along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. The project has more than 300 third party plots, on which investors are building a mixture of apartments, hotels, offices and retail developments.
Limitless has already delivered The Galleries at Downtown Jebel Ali, a business and retail community featuring office facilities and retail outlets. Residential units are also under construction and due for completion in 2018.
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
It's good to stay in your own birth country or origin then being unwanted and rejected in other countries. do not dream of other countries as your new... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:42 PM - philip
The country really needs a third operator to put up real competition in terms of quality services and rates, which two operators are failing to provide... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 9:16 AM - Usman
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
5 years to repair a building? Aren't new buildings in Dubai built in half that time? moreThursday, 4 May 2017 8:59 AM - Skeptic
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules