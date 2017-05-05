Dubai's Limitless says Downtown Jebel Ali project on track

Infrastructure work at 200-hectare mixed-use project will be completed next year, says developer

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 5 May 2017 12:55 AM

Infrastructure work at Downtown Jebel Ali in Dubai has reached a major milestone, with deep utilities work complete at half of the 200-hectare mixed-use project, according to master developer Limitless.

Sewerage, storm water and water works have been completed at 50 percent of the project, with roads now underway, a statement said.

Deep utilities work is ongoing at the rest of the development, with anticipated completion this summer. Under the AED285 million contract, all infrastructure will be finished in 2018, it added.

Limitless chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Downtown Jebel Ali is taking shape, with infrastructure work progressing well. We are well on our way to connecting service to all third party plots.

“DJA’s strategic location, close to the Jebel Ali Free Zone and within easy reach of Abu Dhabi, Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site and new attractions and theme parks, makes it a key area for growth and development. We look forward to working with the investors who share our vision for this unique master community.”

Downtown Jebel Ali stretches 11km along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. The project has more than 300 third party plots, on which investors are building a mixture of apartments, hotels, offices and retail developments.

Limitless has already delivered The Galleries at Downtown Jebel Ali, a business and retail community featuring office facilities and retail outlets. Residential units are also under construction and due for completion in 2018.

