Dubai's MAF says to open largest MidEast Carrefour distribution hub

Majid Al Futtaim announces it will open a new distribution centre in Dubai for supermarket giant

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 13 January 2017 1:05 AM

Mall operator Majid Al Futtaim has announced that it will open a new distribution centre at the National Industries Park in Dubai.

The centre, once operational, will be the largest and most advanced distribution hub of its kind for Carrefour in the region, the company said in a statement.

The facility is being built on a land area of 1.5 million square feet and covers a built-up area of over 800,000 square feet, almost four times the size of Carrefour’s current largest distribution centre building in the region.

The centre will also feature advanced warehousing, storage and logistics technologies.

The multi-temperature storage at the new distribution centre is designed to meet the storage needs of the different food types including fruits, vegetables, meat and dry foods as well as warehousing for non-food goods, the statement said.

It added that with a total storage capacity of over 400 million units, the new distribution hub is expected to save over 50 percent energy per cubic metre and manage more than 150,000 orders per day to support Carrefour’s brick and mortar stores in addition to the omni-channel business of Carrefour.

Miguel Povedano, executive regional director, Carrefour UAE, said: “With our new distribution centre in NIP, we have significantly expanded our operational capabilities in the region in terms of storage facilities as well as technological infrastructure.

"We continue to look at the Middle East and North Africa as one of the key growth regions for Carrefour and one that we will continue to invest in over the coming years. We are confident that this new facility will help us deliver even better quality of products and services to our customers.”

