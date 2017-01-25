Dubai's Mashreq posts 20% slump in Q4 net profit

Dubai's third-biggest bank says it made $120m net profit in the three months to December 31

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 4:23 PM

Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, reported a 20.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, its sixth quarter in a row of falling profits, as fees and commission slipped and impairment allowances jumped.

The lender made a net profit of 441 million dirhams ($120 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, down from 556 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2015.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are facing stronger headwinds as a sag in oil prices feeds through to higher levels of bad loans and squeezed net interest margins.

Mashreq said it made impairments for bad loans worth 425 million dirhams in the fourth quarter, up 34 percent from the same three months of last year.

Loans and advances at the end of December were 1.4 percent up on the same point of 2015 at 61 billion dirhams, while deposits over the same period grew 4.6 percent to 77 billion dirhams.

Net interest income and net income from Islamic products rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 891 million dirhams, while net fee and commission income dropped 8.2 percent to 392 million dirhams, the bank said.

For the full-year of 2016, the bank reported a net profit of 1.9 billion dirhams, down from 2.4 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Related:

Stories

Mashreq reports fifth successive quarterly profit drop as bad loans weigh

Dubai's Mashreq appoints new head for investment unit

UAE banks braced for further profit drops in 2017, says Al Ghurair

UAE's Mashreq, Arady plan $300m real estate fund

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Banking and finance

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Banking and finance

Companies

Mashreq

Market Performance

Mashreq
100.05
13.05 15.0 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's largest Islamic lender eyes 10-15% loan growth in 2017

GCC countries rank high in $26.9bn remittances to Philippines

Also in UAE

UAE military vehicle maker targets European market breakthrough

India signs deal to fill crude storage facility with UAE oil

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking