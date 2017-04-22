Dubai's Najibi set to submit phase 2 of $270m Australia project

|Home
Second phase of 'Active Lifestyle' development on Sunshine Coast to feature a 200-room hotel
Dubai-based Najibi Investments has announced that its development arm, Sanad Capital, is set to submit phase two of its AED1 billion ($270 million) ‘Active Lifestyle’ project in Australia, which comprises a 200-room hotel.
The Sunshine Coast Council has recently approved phase one of the project and bulk earthworks are set to begin within the coming months, Najibi said in a statement.
Sanad Capital announced the ACTVE project after purchasing the 25-hectare plot in January 2016. Phase 1 will be built over 17 hectares and will consist of a state of the art waterpark, a great lawn for major events, an outdoor adven-ture tower, and a 6,000 square metre retail zone.
“Hotel accommodation is a vital tool in the Sunshine Coast’s growing tourism arsenal, and we aim to provide top notch services and amenities to help in attracting tourists to visit and stay longer in the area,” said Talal Y Najibi, executive chairman of Najibi Investments.
After collaborations with global companies such as Thinkwell Group from the United States, WhiteWater (Canada), Jones Day, EY (Ernst & Young), phase one of the development was approved by the Sunshine Coast Council in February 2017.
