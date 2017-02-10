Dubai's Nakheel to restart work on waterfront project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Infrastructure construction tender for Madinat Al Arab to be released in Q2, says developer
Dubai-based Nakheel will recommence work on Madinat Al Arab, a 522 hectare site, in Jebel Ali by using the infrastructure construction tender in second quarter 2017.
The project was listed in the company’s long-term plans when it announced its restructuring strategy.
Madinat Al Arab spans five zones and has 266 mixed-use land plots. Infrastructure design for four zones is almost complete.
The developer has awarded the contract for infrastructure design, engineering and site supervision services to Dar Al Handasah.
“Madinat Al Arab’s strategic location, within easy reach of Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site, recently-opened attractions and theme parks and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, makes it a significant area for growth and development,” a Nakheel spokesman said.
“We are reinforcing our commitment to the area and its investors by moving ahead with infrastructure in this key part of Waterfront,” he added.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Your best option is jobs(dot)abudhabi(dot)ae
Even though its Abu Dhabi jobs, you will find a lot of candidates across all Emirates.
Access... more
More than likely it will be a Sales tax on Consumer products borne by the final customer. VAT is too burdensome administratively to consider.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Dubai is the best choice for bold innovation and Tesla could complement further progress to the city of Dubai. moreWednesday, 8 February 2017 1:25 PM - Hussain Fahmy
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules