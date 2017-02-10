Dubai's Nakheel to restart work on waterfront project

Infrastructure construction tender for Madinat Al Arab to be released in Q2, says developer

By Staff writer
  Friday, 10 February 2017 1:46 AM

Dubai-based Nakheel will recommence work on Madinat Al Arab, a 522 hectare site, in Jebel Ali by using the infrastructure construction tender in second quarter 2017.

The project was listed in the company’s long-term plans when it announced its restructuring strategy.

Madinat Al Arab spans five zones and has 266 mixed-use land plots. Infrastructure design for four zones is almost complete.

The developer has awarded the contract for infrastructure design, engineering and site supervision services to Dar Al Handasah.

“Madinat Al Arab’s strategic location, within easy reach of Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site, recently-opened attractions and theme parks and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, makes it a significant area for growth and development,” a Nakheel spokesman said.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to the area and its investors by moving ahead with infrastructure in this key part of Waterfront,” he added.

