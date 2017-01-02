Dubai's Nakheel said to eye $2.7bn contract awards in 2017

Dubai-based developer Nakheel is reportedly planning to award at least $2.7 billion worth of contracts during 2017.
The company expects a 66 percent increase in contract awards over the next 12 months, The National reported.
It said the developer is planning to award a number of main contracts this year including a 600,000 sq m mall on the Deira Islands project, a contract for the Jebel Ali Gardens site, and a contract for the 220 metre-high hotel and residential tower complex, Palm 360.
Nakheel also said last year that it will award the contract for the construction of the 1,278 sq m Warsan Clubhouse at Warsan Village, Dubai, by mid-January 2017, according to the report cited by Construction Week Online.
Around $1.6 billion worth of contracts were awarded in 2016, including $626 million worth of awards for retail projects.
Nakheel currently has more than 2,300 units in various projects under construction, including 934 units nearing completion at the Warsan Village community.
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules