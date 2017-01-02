Dubai's Nakheel said to eye $2.7bn contract awards in 2017

Dubai-based developer Nakheel is reportedly planning to award at least $2.7 billion worth of contracts during 2017.

The company expects a 66 percent increase in contract awards over the next 12 months, The National reported.

It said the developer is planning to award a number of main contracts this year including a 600,000 sq m mall on the Deira Islands project, a contract for the Jebel Ali Gardens site, and a contract for the 220 metre-high hotel and residential tower complex, Palm 360.

Nakheel also said last year that it will award the contract for the construction of the 1,278 sq m Warsan Clubhouse at Warsan Village, Dubai, by mid-January 2017, according to the report cited by Construction Week Online.

Around $1.6 billion worth of contracts were awarded in 2016, including $626 million worth of awards for retail projects.

Nakheel currently has more than 2,300 units in various projects under construction, including 934 units nearing completion at the Warsan Village community.