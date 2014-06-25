Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5bn debt

Payments are four years ahead of schedule and will be funded from state-owned developer's own resources

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 11:50 AM

Dubai property developer Nakheel will repay all its outstanding debt to banks by August this year, four years ahead of the schedule mandated by its restructuring plan, the state-run company's chairman said on Wednesday.

The repayments will total AED5.54bn ($1.5bn), and will be funded from Nakheel's own resources rather than support from the Dubai government, Ali Rashid Lootah told a news conference.

In February, Nakheel said it had initiated early repayment of AED2.35bn of bank debt 18 months ahead of maturity in September 2015.

Nakheel was a casualty of Dubai's 2008-2009 property market crash, pushing it close to default and forcing it to restructure its debt. But its prospects have improved over the past two years with a strong recovery of Dubai's real estate market.

In April, the company reported a 28 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to AED629m, on revenues of AED1.37bn.

Posted by: Danny Friday, 27 June 2014 6:11 PM[UAE] - Dubai

I Agree with both Simon & Amiro. If Nakheel has the reserves why are they not continuing with the Palm Jebel ALI PROJECT where hundred of investors have invested their savings ?

Posted by: Simon Wednesday, 25 June 2014 7:27 PM[UAE] - Dubai

Calling Nakheel a 'casualty' is hardly a fitting description is it now? The contractors paid 40fils in the Dirham...now they were casualties...as were all the people who invested in Jebel Ali Palm. We hear nothing of that Jebel Ali Palm but we hear much about new construction in Palm Dierra...I wonder why?

Posted by: Amiro Thursday, 26 June 2014 9:12 AM[UAE] - UK

I totally agree with Simon.

