Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5bn debt

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Payments are four years ahead of schedule and will be funded from state-owned developer's own resources
Dubai property developer Nakheel will repay all its outstanding debt to banks by August this year, four years ahead of the schedule mandated by its restructuring plan, the state-run company's chairman said on Wednesday.
The repayments will total AED5.54bn ($1.5bn), and will be funded from Nakheel's own resources rather than support from the Dubai government, Ali Rashid Lootah told a news conference.
In February, Nakheel said it had initiated early repayment of AED2.35bn of bank debt 18 months ahead of maturity in September 2015.
Nakheel was a casualty of Dubai's 2008-2009 property market crash, pushing it close to default and forcing it to restructure its debt. But its prospects have improved over the past two years with a strong recovery of Dubai's real estate market.
In April, the company reported a 28 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to AED629m, on revenues of AED1.37bn.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules