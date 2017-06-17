Dubai's Nakheel seeks builder for Nad Al Sheba Mall

|Home
Developer releases construction tender for 1.4m sq ft shopping, dining and entertainment destination
Master developer Nakheel has released a construction tender for Nad Al Sheba Mall, its upcoming 1.4 million square foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Dubai.
The move comes a month after Nakheel Malls began leasing at Nad Al Sheba Mall, which will have 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets including a supermarket, department stores, multi-screen cinema, medical clinic and fitness centre spread across 500,000 sq ft of shop space.
Contracts for the first tenants are being finalised, Nakheel said in a statement.
It added that construction of Nad Al Sheba Mall – the latest project in Nakheel Malls’ AED16 billion retail expansion – is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, with completion in 2020.
Located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, it will be the centrepiece of Nad Al Sheba, a community with around 11,500 high-end villas.
The area includes Nakheel’s under-construction Nad Al Sheba community of 1,500 four and five bedroom villas with its own clubhouse, pool, sports courts and cycling track.
Nakheel Malls’ portfolio comprises 17 million sq ft of leasable space across 18 projects, including large-scale malls, souks and neighbourhood retail Pavilions.
Four million sq ft is already operational through Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Golden Mile Galleria and five neighbourhood Pavilions.
