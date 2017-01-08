Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

Simon Haslam, who was previously the president and chief executive of US-based Elavon, succeeds Bhairav Trivedi

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 8 January 2017 7:12 PM

Network International, the largest payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Simon Haslam as chief executive, it said on Sunday.

Haslam, who was previously the president and chief executive of US-based Elavon, succeeds Bhairav Trivedi, who will continue to serve as an adviser to the Network International board and also work on special projects for the firm during the transition period.

The Dubai-based company is jointly owned by Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest bank, and private equity firms, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic.

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

