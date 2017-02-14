Dubai's OSN launches 'affordable' packs as TV competition intensifies

  Tuesday, 14 February 2017 2:50 PM

Dubai-based entertainment giant OSN has launched new pricing and new packs as it attempts to retain customers in an increasingly competitive market.

The pay TV firm said the move was part of a new strategy following six months’ of customer research across the region, during which the company surveyed 40,000 households.

OSN’s new packs start from AED/SR79 ($22), with a mixture of sports, movies and entertainment. The company said the strategy “lets customers create their perfect mix and puts them in control of what they want to watch based on their available spending power”.

“We’ve listened to our customers and we’re delivering what they want, how they want it,” said Martin Stewart, OSN’s CEO, in a press statement. “Relevant, exclusive and affordable, our new prices and new packs will put the world of OSN – exclusive content and an unmatched viewing experience - within the reach of all.”

Having replaced David Butorac as OSN CEO last year, Stewart is attempting to boost subscriber numbers despite increased competition.

Streaming sites Netflix and Starzplay have both recently launched services in the Middle East, while OSN has also been at the heart of the fight to curb television piracy.

Earlier this month, OSN extended its deal with Disney to exclusively air Disney TV channels in the MENA region.

