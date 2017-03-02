Dubai's RTA to automate road tests for driving licence

The automated test is better for transparency, leaving no chance for disputes

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 2 March 2017 9:07 AM
The automated test is better for transparency as the system takes all the decision, leaving no chances of disputes, he added. (Image: Instagram/ddc_me)

The automated test is better for transparency as the system takes all the decision, leaving no chances of disputes, he added. (Image: Instagram/ddc_me)

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will make automated parking tests compulsory in all training institutes by next year and will start work to automate some road tests for driving licences, according to a senior government official.

In November, the RTA automated its parking test, a key part for acquiring a driving licence, to help reduce human errors. The test is conducted to assess the basic skills of trainee drivers before they are taken out on road for the final stage of training. It has five components: parallel parking, roadside parking (60-degree inclination), garage parking, slope (hill) and sudden braking.

“We have started the automated parking test in one driving institute for now, but we will expand it to all driving centres this year and next year,” Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of licensing agency and head of smart vehicles committee, RTA, told Arabian Business.

The automated test is better for transparency as the system takes all the decision, leaving no chance for disputes, he said.

The official revealed the RTA is working to automate some road tests, but the need for examiners will not be eliminated.

“We don’t expect the road test to be 100 percent automated like the parking test, but we expect between 30 and 40 percent of the road test to be automated by next year.

“However, 60 to 70 percent of the decisions will be taken by the examiner,” Bahrozyan said.

Last week, the RTA said it has made a number of suggestions to the UAE Ministry of Interior over driving regulations with one of the proposals making it mandatory for drivers older than 60 years of age to go through fitness tests every three years, and motorists older than 70 to pass a test every two years.

It even suggested increasing the number of mandatory lectures for applicants seeking motorcycle permits to eight from two, and increasing the lectures for applicants of driver licences for heavy vehicles to nine.

Related:

Stories

RTA bans car rental companies from keeping customers' data

RTA plans new projects to ease Dubai-Sharjah congestion

One accident every minute in Dubai during rain

Dubai's RTA buys 200 Tesla cars, no driver required

Dubai's RTA extends driverless car trial run in Business Bay

RTA to improve Dubai traffic issues with connected light signals

Companies

Roads and Transport Authority

Also in Transport

Uber vs Careem: Which is most talked about in the Middle East?

Oman's new budget airline launches first international flights

Also in UAE

Middle East Film and Comic Con 2017 'will be biggest ever'

Dubai ruler appoints new chief of police

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking