Dubai's RTA to automate road tests for driving licence

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will make automated parking tests compulsory in all training institutes by next year and will start work to automate some road tests for driving licences, according to a senior government official.

In November, the RTA automated its parking test, a key part for acquiring a driving licence, to help reduce human errors. The test is conducted to assess the basic skills of trainee drivers before they are taken out on road for the final stage of training. It has five components: parallel parking, roadside parking (60-degree inclination), garage parking, slope (hill) and sudden braking.

“We have started the automated parking test in one driving institute for now, but we will expand it to all driving centres this year and next year,” Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of licensing agency and head of smart vehicles committee, RTA, told Arabian Business.

The automated test is better for transparency as the system takes all the decision, leaving no chance for disputes, he said.

The official revealed the RTA is working to automate some road tests, but the need for examiners will not be eliminated.

“We don’t expect the road test to be 100 percent automated like the parking test, but we expect between 30 and 40 percent of the road test to be automated by next year.

“However, 60 to 70 percent of the decisions will be taken by the examiner,” Bahrozyan said.

Last week, the RTA said it has made a number of suggestions to the UAE Ministry of Interior over driving regulations with one of the proposals making it mandatory for drivers older than 60 years of age to go through fitness tests every three years, and motorists older than 70 to pass a test every two years.

It even suggested increasing the number of mandatory lectures for applicants seeking motorcycle permits to eight from two, and increasing the lectures for applicants of driver licences for heavy vehicles to nine.