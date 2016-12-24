Dubai's RTA boosts facilities at key metro station amid growing demand

|Home
Fare collection gates have more than doubled at the Business Bay Metro Station on the Red Line
Fare collection gates have more than doubled at the Business Bay Metro Station on Dubai's Red Line in response to growing passenger number.
The Road and Transport Authority's Rail Agency said it has added six fare collection gates, raising the number of entry gates at the station to 10.
It said the step has been taken in response to the growing footfall at the station, which is in line with the sustained growth in demand for the metro service in Dubai.
It added that the extra facilities will also help to ease congestion on the rail system normally seen on New Year's Eve.
About 506,345 riders used the entry gates at the Business Bay Station in November and 502,572 used the exit gates of the station, the RTA said.
"RTA is always keen to bring happiness and raise the satisfaction of clients from all spectrums of the community through providing advanced, safe and quick transit means enabling them to go about their business in the Emirate and enjoy their daily rides of the metro, tram and others," said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, director of rail operation, RTA’s Rail Agency.
He said metro service compliance with the scheduled journey timetables has reached 99 percent.
In October, Dubai's transport authority announced that the frequency of trains operating on the city's metro system haad been increased.
Metro trips on the Red & Green lines were increased in reply to the growing demand, especially during the early morning and peak hours.
In total, 276 new trips have been added on weekly basis, 154 on Red Line and 122 on Green Line.
