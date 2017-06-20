Dubai's RTA reveals plan to beat Eid road congestion

|Home
Transport authority pays particular focus on Business Bay/Dubai Mall district, popular during holidays
Dubai's transport authority on Tuesday unveiled its plan to manage traffic and public transport over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the plan aims to meet the needs of the public and road users, and offer services that enable them a safe and smooth use of public or private transit means in the emirate.
The RTA has focused especially on the Business Bay/Dubai Mall district which expects to serve about 330,000 persons per day during the holiday, described as "a frequently congested area during this time each year".
Matha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, chairperson of the Traffic Management and Handling of Operational Plans during Annual Events Team, said: "The plan encompasses the installation of 30 directional signs to guide traffic in several directions to the Burj Khalifa area.
"It allows access to the district via Al Asayel Street, Zaabeel Bridges via Al Saadah Street, or through the internal roads of the Business Bay to the Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
"The objective of the plan is to ease the pressure on Financial Centre Street and ensure smooth traffic flow during peak hours. The light signals of Financial Centre Road and the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be monitored and controlled to ensure seamless flow of traffic during peak times."
Adai added that taxicabs in the pick-up and drop-off area of Dubai Mall will be upped by 5 percent to meet the expected jump in demand in the area.
