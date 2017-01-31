Dubai's second airport sees 84% passenger rise in 2016

Al Maktoum Int'l sees more than 850,600 passengers, boosted by operations of low-cost carrier flydubai

By Sarah Townsend
  • Tuesday, 31 January 2017 2:26 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), recorded a steep rise in passenger traffic last year, climbing 84.5 percent from 461,063 passengers in 2015 to a total of 850,633 in 2016.

Dubai Airport’s traffic report for DWC said fourth-quarter passenger traffic was also up compared to the same period in 2015 – by 39.9 percent from 177,608 to 248,405.

Passenger traffic growth at DWC is mainly driven by flydubai, which operates on average 41 weekly flights to five destinations from DWC, in addition to its operations at Dubai International’s Terminal 2, the report noted.

However, DWC saw a 5.6 percent year-on-year drop in total aircraft movements in 2016, from 40,947 movements to 38,671.

Aircraft movements during the fourth quarter of 2016 totalled 9,290, down 21 percent from 11,763 during the same period in 2015.

Dubai Airports said DWC is served by 27 passenger carriers at present, which operate an average of 108 flights per week to 44 international destinations. In addition, 64 scheduled cargo operators use DWC to fly to around 138 international destinations.

The report also said DWC air freight volumes showed a slight increase during 2016 with 897,998 tonnes, up 0.8 percent compared to 890,912 tonnes in 2015.

Cargo volumes recorded strong growth in the fourth quarter with 252,300 tonnes of air freight, up 10.3 percent compared to 228,770 tonnes during the same period in 2015.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “After having emerged as one of the top 20 international cargo hubs, DWC is now growing steadily in stature as a passenger hub, and we are pleased with the growth in passenger traffic in 2016.”

“Considering the unique proposition DWC offers to airlines in terms of easy availability of slots, quick turn-around times, quick transit times though the airport for passengers and access to new catchment area – not to forget the expansion project underway that will more than quadruple its capacity to 26 million passengers by next year – we expect the growth trend to continue this year, and beyond,” he added.

Related:

Stories

UAE needs to 'open' military airspace for commercial use, says expert

Dubai Int'l growth seen slowing to 2025 due to capacity limits

Dubai airport remains world's busiest int'l despite traffic slowdown

World's largest VIP airport terminal opens in Dubai South

Dubai Airports offers unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi at DXB and DWC

Dubai said to plan $35.7bn spending on second airport, logistics hub

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Dubai World Central (DWC)

Also in Transport

In pictures: Hyperloop pod race at the SpaceX headquarters

Video: VW overtakes Toyota as world's biggest carmaker

Also in UAE

Dubai regulator launches consultation on new crowdfunding rules

Emaar Malls sees Q4 net profit rise 3.9% to $123m

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking