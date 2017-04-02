Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Discussed the culture of giving, tolerance and the means of spreading happiness among UAE citizens

  Sunday, 2 April 2017 3:58 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday.

They discussed a number of national issues related to development, the culture of giving, tolerance and the means of spreading happiness among UAE citizens.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

