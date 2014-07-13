Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed receives FNC speaker, members

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday received the speaker and members of the Federal National Council at his Zabeel Palace for greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the state news agency WAM reported.

Present were HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the FNC Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr and the members and expressed pleasure at this meeting, taking place during the holy month of Ramadan to discuss matters of importance to the nation and the citizens.

"The cabinet and FNC complete each others work as one team, with the goal of bringing about prosperity, security and stability to the people of the country, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added that under the wise leadership of President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE topped world rankings in government, financial, economic and social performance.

Sheikh Mohammed urged the FNC members to directly interact with the people in order to address their needs and to fill any gaps affecting their day-to-day life.

"We at the cabinet take the ideas and proposals tabled by the FNC very seriously and follow them up to arrive at a unified vision for the common goal of serving the country and its people and safeguarding its achievements."

The FNC Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr renewed allegiance to the country's leadership and thanked President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their continuous support to the FNC.

The meeting was also attended by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and FNC Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department and a number of officials.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted an iftar banquet in honour of the guests.