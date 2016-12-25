Dubai's Shuaa acquires $25m stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Shuaa Capital bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 25 December 2016 9:17 PM
Shareholders' value will see substantial growth if Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank obtains final approvals to list on the Dubai Financial Market, said Shuaa's chairman Jassim al-Seddiqi

Shareholders' value will see substantial growth if Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank obtains final approvals to list on the Dubai Financial Market, said Shuaa's chairman Jassim al-Seddiqi

Dubai's Shuaa Capital bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank on Sunday for 9.6 million dinars ($25 million) and said it would use the stake to support the bank's expansion.

The Dubai-listed investment bank purchased the stake from Alimtiaz Investment Group for 0.065 dinar per share, acquiring 147.1 million shares in a special auction, the Bahraini bourse said.

KHCB is an Islamic retail bank with assets of 709 million dinars. Its biggest shareholder is Bahraini Islamic investment firm GFH Financial Group, which has said it aims to list KHCB in Dubai.

"It is with no doubt that the shareholders' value will see substantial growth if KHCB obtains final approvals to list on the Dubai Financial Market," Shuaa's chairman Jassim al-Seddiqi said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) bought a 48.36 percent stake in Shuaa last month, leading to speculation that the investment bank could form a central part of ADFG's financial industry strategy for the Gulf.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's ADFG completes 48% stake deal in Dubai's Shuaa

Dubai's Shuaa hands over first Saudi hotel as part of $145m fund

ADFG gets regulatory approval to buy 48% stake in Shuaa Capital

Abu Dhabi Financial Group hires new chief for business units

Shuaa Capital sees Q2 losses widen on oil price, SME sector challenges

Companies

SHUAA Partners

SHUAA Capital - Saudi Arabia

SHUAA Capital International

SHUAA Capital - UAE

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia to hold off on plans to tax expat remittances for now - report

$32bn projects said to drive Bahrain economic growth in 2017

Also in UAE

Emirates to launch A380 on Morocco route next year

Saudi retail giant says to be anchor tenant at Dubai's First Avenue

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking