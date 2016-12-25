Dubai's Shuaa acquires $25m stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

- 1. Saudi newspaper retracts report on 49% Aramco stake sale
- 2. $32bn projects said to drive Bahrain economic growth in 2017
- 3. Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for 'provoking sedition'
- 4. Saudi retail giant says to be anchor tenant at Dubai's First Avenue
- 5. No survivors reported after Russian military jet crashes on way to Syria
|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules