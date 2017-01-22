Dubai's SKAI to repay $300m loan before maturity, says CEO

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Mulchandani said company has already paid 30% of loan taken for its two Dubai projects
SKAI Holdings, a Dubai-based real estate and hospitality group, will repay the $300 million (AED1.1 billion) syndicated finance facility taken for construction of its two projects 18 months ahead of its maturity date, company group chief executive officer has told Arabian Business.
In September 2015, the developer raised finance to pay for its $1.17billion (AED4.3bn) Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai, set to open in March, and $348.4m (AED1.28bn) Viceroy Dubai Jumeirah Village, which is about one-third complete.
The facility, maturing in September 2018, was backed by seven local and major Chinese institutions, including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Invest Bank, Arab African International Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Minsheng Banking Corp.
“We have already paid 30 percent of the loan while the remaining amount will come from payments expected to be received at the handover of 222 residential units when buyers are obliged to pay the remaining 80 percent of the unit value,” Kabir Mulchandani said in an interview.
“Even the banks had not anticipated the completion [of our project] on time and so they gave us a facility that allowed for the normal Dubai delay. Since we are done on time, and as money comes in, we are going to repay the banks,” he added.
Read more - He did it: the Dubai comeback of Kabir Mulchandani
Checked in online prior to 24 hours. Arrived well prior to one hour at DXB to drop off checked in baggage. Waited in the queue for 15 minutes wherein 3... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:27 AM - S A
Banks must overhaul their whole banking strategy. This is the 21st century and banks stuck with a 20th century mindset are doomed. This is not the time... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:24 AM - Jacob
@Laurence. Just to put things in perspective; the total population of the UAE is 9.266m. While it is true that Indians constitute 28% of UAE's population... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:16 AM - WHJ
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Checked in online prior to 24 hours. Arrived well prior to one hour at DXB to drop off checked in baggage. Waited in the queue for 15 minutes wherein 3... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:27 AM - S A
Banks must overhaul their whole banking strategy. This is the 21st century and banks stuck with a 20th century mindset are doomed. This is not the time... moreSunday, 22 January 2017 9:24 AM - Jacob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules