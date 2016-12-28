Dubai's sovereign fund posts $2.8bn H1 net profit

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), which holds stakes in some of the emirate's top companies, on Wednesday announced a net profit of AED10.3 billion ($2.8 billion) for the first half of 2016.

The consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended June 30 also showed revenues of AED82.5 billion, achieved against a backdrop of lower oil and commodity prices, a strong US dollar and lacklustre global economic growth.

Revenues decreased by 7.8 percent and net profit decreased by 19.4 percent from the year-earlier period, the sovereign fund said in a statement cited by news agency WAM.

It said assets increased to AED736.8 billion, up by 2.3 percent from the year-end position in 2015, primarily resulting from an increase in loans and receivables at its banking subsidiary, the acquisition of the Porto Montenegro, and the acquisition of ground handling businesses by a subsidiary.

Liabilities increased to AED538.0 billion, rising by 2.7 percent from the year-end position, owing primarily to higher customer deposits at its banking subsidiary, ICD added.

"ICD portfolio companies continued to show resilience despite difficult international macroeconomic conditions which resulted in slower global growth for the period," said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, executive director and CEO, ICD.

"Economic headwinds and market uncertainties are the challenges that every successful investment strategy will ride to arrive at its long-term objectives," he added.

"As a group we remain focused on the long-term, and continue to seek compelling local, regional, and global investment opportunities that are synergistic with our existing holdings, and that support the continued growth and prosperity of Dubai."