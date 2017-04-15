Dubai's state utility unveils $270m substations plan

|Home
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority says will build three new 400kV substations over next 3 years
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has unveiled plans to build three new 400 kilovolt (kV) substations over the next three years, with an allocated budget of AED1 billion ($270 million).
The substations will be added to DEWA’s portfolio of 21 substations in a bid to raise the efficiency and reliability of its infrastructure, DEWA said in a statement.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA’s total production capacity reached 10,000 megawatts (MW) during 2016, while the peak demand for electricity was recorded at 7,982MW, up 4 percent from 7,696MW in 2015.
The state utility firm said the three 400kV substations will "greatly contribute" to efforts to meet the increasing demand for water and electricity in Dubai, adding that it has allocated a total investment of AED65 billion towards Dubai’s energy sector over the next five years.
DEWA currently serves over 788,824 customers, and achieved a 95% rating for customer happiness during 2016, Al Tayer said.
"We will establish other 113 substations over the next 3 years, with a total investment of more than AED10 billion," he added.
