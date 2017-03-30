Dubai's sukuk listings rise to new global high of $52bn

Gov't of Indonesia boosts Dubai with listing of two sukuk with a total value of $3bn

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 2:40 PM

The government of Indonesia has listed two sukuk with a total value of $3 billion on Nasdaq Dubai, raising the total nominal value of all sukuk listed in Dubai above $50 billion for the first time.

The Indonesian government is the largest issuer on the exchange, with a total value of $11.5 billion from eight listings.

Other leading issuers include Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank with $8.5 billion and the government of Hong Kong with $3 billion out of the $52.06 billion total.

Dr Robert Pakpahan, director general of Budget Financing and Risk Management, Ministry of Finance - Republic of Indonesia, said: “The channeling of sukuk listings into Dubai reflects the growing collaboration between Islamic finance practitioners based in different parts of the world."

Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai, added: “The rapid expansion of Dubai’s sukuk market is based on intellectual as well as financial input from a wide range of issuers, investors and market participants based in dozens of countries. There is a common desire to come together to achieve new standards of excellence and efficiency and Dubai will further strengthen its role as a facilitator of this process.”

Global sukuk issuance reached $72.9 globally in 2016, according to RAM Ratings Services, with Islamic finance assets as a whole valued at more than $2 trillion.

MENA region sukuk issuers with Dubai listings include government and private sector entities active in a variety of industries including property, education, leisure, transport, finance, and infrastructure development.

Of Dubai’s $52.06 billion of listings, $49.3 billion are listed on Nasdaq Dubai and $2.75 billion on Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Dubai’s growth as the world’s largest sukuk listing centre supports the initiative announced in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the emirate to become the global capital of the Islamic economy.

Related:

Stories

Hong Kong gov't lists $1bn sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank lists $1bn sukuk on Nasdaq bourse

DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

Saudi's IDB lists $1.25bn sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Companies

NASDAQ Dubai

Also in Markets

Saudi Aramco valuation seen topping $1trn after tax cut

Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources

Also in UAE

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking