Dubai's transport authority launches Smart Taxi app

Public Transport Agency says app will allow customers to book a taxi with a 'flip of their phone'

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 5:03 PM

The Public Transport Agency, a unit of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched a Smart Taxi app which allows users to book a cab with a "flip of their phone".

The app has been launched as part of an initiative by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform the emirate into a smart city.

It is fully integrated with the Booking and Dispatch Centre at the Public Transport Agency, which is responsible for handling incoming taxi booking requests from the public, a statement said.

Adel Shakri, director of transportation systems, said the Smart Taxi service meant users could order a cab with a "flip of their phone".

The user must enter their telephone number into the app, and then the app will look for the nearest taxicab and automatically direct it to them.

“This app is capable of instantly pinpointing the location of the user rendering the exercise of locating a taxicab very smooth and straightforward. Once the cab driver confirms the order, the user is directly informed about the location of the taxicab, and will also be intimated when the cab arrives at the location selected by the user,” said Shakri.

The app will cover nearly 9,000 taxicabs in Dubai including 495 cabs of the fleet of Hala Taxi.

"At the end of the trip, the user is provided with a simple 5-point template to assess the performance of the driver, and through this app it will be possible to retrieve the previous booking requests made by the user for use in processing new booking requests," added Shakri.

Smart phone users can download the app by entering the statement (RTA Smart Taxi) in Apple Store for iPhones and the statement (Dubai Smart Taxi) in Play Store for Galaxy phones.

Posted by: IAF Friday, 20 June 2014 12:19 PM[UAE] - UAE

RTA has good reservation system but once a taxi is booked there is no tracking mechanism to ensure that the taxi arrives at the location and on time. I had two occasions where the taxi never turned up in spite of having a confirmed booking - one was booked for airport 24 hours in advance. It is impossible to make last minute alternatives if the taxi does not turn up especially when you have a flight to catch. RTA must seriously look at delivering quality service by ensuring that the taxi is dispatched to all confirmed customers and on time. Otherwise, people will lose confidence in this reservation system soon.

Posted by: android_user Wednesday, 18 June 2014 12:53 PM[UAE] - UAE

cannot find this in the Android Play Store !!

Posted by: Lane Wednesday, 18 June 2014 12:48 PM[UAE] - uae

I searched in Play Store for "Dubai Smart Taxi" and there is no such App. All I get is a taxi app for Bogota Colombia named "Smart Taxi"

Posted by: Simon Friday, 20 June 2014 4:08 PM[UAE] - UAE

In the Playstore also it is RTA Smart Taxi, not "Dubai Smart Taxi"

