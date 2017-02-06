Dubai said to finalise $3bn loan for Al Maktoum Int'l expansion

Sources say Dubai officials plan to sign the seven-year facility to fund growth of second airport over the next few weeks

By Reuters
  • Monday, 6 February 2017 1:58 PM
(AFP/Getty Images)

(AFP/Getty Images)

Dubai is finalising a $3 billion, seven-year syndicated loan needed to back the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and plans to sign the facility over the next few weeks, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The airport expansion is one of three major infrastructure projects that the government of Dubai is backing with debt funding, together with the building of Dubai’s Expo 2020 exhibition site, estimated to require a total of about $7 billion, and an extension of Dubai’s metro system, which requires a $2.8 billion loan.

The airport loan, split into a $2 billion conventional tranche and a $1 billion-equivalent local currency Islamic tranche, covers the first financing portion of the $35 billion airport expansion, which is expected to take 12 years to complete.

The loan, coordinated by HSBC, offers a margin of 200 basis points across both the international and local tranches, one source close to the situation said.

A spokesman at Dubai’s Department of Finance declined to comment.

Once expanded, the airport will be the world’s largest passenger and cargo hub, with the capacity to handle more than 220 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo per year, according to a government statement.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's second airport sees 84% passenger rise in 2016

Dubai said to finalise loans to fund airport expansion, Expo 2020

UAE needs to 'open' military airspace for commercial use, says expert

Dubai said to plan $35.7bn spending on second airport, logistics hub

Galleries
In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

In pictures: Dubai's RTA hold a press conference on the Route 2020 metro expansion project

In pictures: Dubai's RTA hold a press conference on the Route 2020 metro expansion project

Companies

Dubai Department of Finance

Also in Banking & Finance

Qatar's QNB declares IMF forecasts 'over-optimistic'

Qatar Holding invests $250m in Indian affordable homes fund

Also in UAE

New luxury holiday firm launches in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE economy on the up in 2017, but late payments still an issue

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking