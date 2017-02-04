Dubai says to launch new event on rallying World Cup calendar

Dubai is set to establish a new event on the calendar of the World Cup of cross country rallying, making the Gulf region a major player in the sport.

According to state news agency WAM, the Automobile and Touring Club of UAE (ATCUAE) has underlined its plans to establish the new Dubai International Baja.

Taking place from March 9-11 in the Al Qudra desert, the three-day event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The 2017 Dubai International Baja is the second round of this year’s FIA World Cup and the opening round of the FIM Bajas World Cup for bikes and quads, WAM said.

It effectively creates a three-event Middle East desert swing for the world’s top cross country rally drivers and riders.

The new addition to the World Cup calendar is followed by the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge from April 1-7, and Qatar’s Sealine Cross Country Rally from April 16-21.

"We’re proud to be creating a second world class cross country rally in the UAE and look forward to developing it into one of the top Baja events in the FIA and FIM calendars," said ATCUAE president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"We thank Sheikh Hamdan and the Dubai Ruler’s Court for consistently supporting our efforts to develop motor sport events which allow local competitors to share a world stage with the best from around the globe. I also send my personal thanks to FIA President Jean Todt for trusting our capabilities and for his continuous support given to motor sport in the Middle East," he added.

Sulayem said: "The fact that we now have three world class events taking place in this region in quick succession is a big boost for the sport here as we will be the focus of attention for the cross country rallying world."