Dubai says to roll out electronic medical records system this year

Dubai Health Authority set to launch project in 3 phases; aims to improve patients' access to records

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 February 2017 2:55 AM

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that its electronic medical record system, Salama, will officially be launched this year and rolled out in three phases.

The project aims to provide patients access to their medical record through a patient portal and ensure that the electronic patient medical record is available across the DHA health facilities, a statement said.

So far 1.4 million DHA patient medical records and 112 million transactions have been transferred to the Salama system and 11,000 DHA staff will be trained on how to use the system in 2017, it added.

Amani Al Jassmi, director of information technology at the DHA said the first phase will be implemented in April in Rashid Hospital, Dermatology Centre, Airport Medical Centres, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre and the Barsha Health Centre.

The second phase in August will be implemented in Dubai Hospital, Dubai Diabetes Centre and all Primary Health Care Centres while phase 3 in November will be implemented in Latifa Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Thalassemia Centre, Dubai Gynecology and Fertility Centre and all DHA Medical Fitness Centres.

Humaid Al Qatami, chairman and director general of the DHA said that Salama will not only benefit patients by providing them with online access to their medical records but it will help improve patient outcomes by ensuring that the electronic patient file follows the patient across the DHA network of health facilities.

He added that the implementation of the project was a "vital milestone for the DHA to achieve the authority’s ambition to move towards digital healthcare".

The system will also help facilitate automatic cross-referencing of medication and allergy interactions.

“It will provide real-time alerts, warnings, and flags to draw attention to changes in the patient medication or patient condition. Moreover allergy warnings will always be displayed on the screen which directly results in minimizing any medication errors,” Jassmi added.

