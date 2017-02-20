Dubai school fees to increase by up to 4.8% in 2017, according to the latest figures.

The new Education Cost Index (ECI) has been set at 2.4% by Dubai Statistics Centre.

The index is used each year by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority to set fee increase limits for Dubai schools every year, Education Middle East reports.

The ECI takes into account school operating costs, which include teacher salaries, rent, maintenance, electricity and water charges among a basket of other commodities.

According to KHDA's Fees Framework, outstanding schools will be eligible for an adjustment of up to double the ECI, very good schools are eligible for up to 1.75 times the amount, good schools are eligible for 1.5 times the amount and rest are allowed an increase equivalent to the ECI per cent.

KHDA chief of regulations & permits commission Mohammed Darwish said: "Schools can adjust their costs in line with the fees framework which takes into account the quality of education offered at private schools in Dubai. It protects parents from arbitrary increases and provides an effective mechanism to balance the expectations of school investors and parents."

School inspections are structured around six performance standards, which reflect an overall performance judgment, by inspections framework. The fee framework, which has been applied for the past five years has been developed in line with the strategic goals of KHDA and is connected with Dubai School Inspection Bureau's quality indicators.

The ECI last year was set at 3.2%, which meant that schools in Dubai were allowed to increase their fees by up to 6.4% for the 2016/17 academic year.

New private schools do not have the right to increase tuition fees for the first three years of operation.

Schools older than three years will be eligible to apply for increases to fees according to the table below: