Dubai school fees to increase by up to 4.8% in 2017

Dubai Statistics Centre sets Education Cost Index at 2.4%

By Parinaaz Navdar
  • Monday, 20 February 2017 12:59 PM
The index is used each year by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority to set fee increase limits for Dubai schools every yea

The index is used each year by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority to set fee increase limits for Dubai schools every yea

Dubai school fees to increase by up to 4.8% in 2017, according to the latest figures.

The new Education Cost Index (ECI) has been set at 2.4% by Dubai Statistics Centre.

The index is used each year by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority to set fee increase limits for Dubai schools every year, Education Middle East reports.

The ECI takes into account school operating costs, which include teacher salaries, rent, maintenance, electricity and water charges among a basket of other commodities.

According to KHDA's Fees Framework, outstanding schools will be eligible for an adjustment of up to double the ECI, very good schools are eligible for up to 1.75 times the amount, good schools are eligible for 1.5 times the amount and rest are allowed an increase equivalent to the ECI per cent.

KHDA chief of regulations & permits commission Mohammed Darwish said: "Schools can adjust their costs in line with the fees framework which takes into account the quality of education offered at private schools in Dubai. It protects parents from arbitrary increases and provides an effective mechanism to balance the expectations of school investors and parents."

School inspections are structured around six performance standards, which reflect an overall performance judgment, by inspections framework. The fee framework, which has been applied for the past five years has been developed in line with the strategic goals of KHDA and is connected with Dubai School Inspection Bureau's quality indicators.

The ECI last year was set at 3.2%, which meant that schools in Dubai were allowed to increase their fees by up to 6.4% for the 2016/17 academic year.

New private schools do not have the right to increase tuition fees for the first three years of operation.

Schools older than three years will be eligible to apply for increases to fees according to the table below:

 

 

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Al Najah Education earmarks $150m for school buyouts, plans IPO

Abu Dhabi to get nine new schools in 2017

GEMS Education to launch rewards plan to make tuition 'cost neutral'

British curriculum school fees in UAE need to be 'affordable'

No further school fee increases in Abu Dhabi, says ADEC

New school curriculum announced to create 'UAE of tomorrow'

Western teachers account for majority of teaching staff in the Middle East

Galleries
In Pictures: 100 under 40: The world’s most influential young Arabs 2016 - Sport and education

In Pictures: 100 under 40: The world’s most influential young Arabs 2016 - Sport and education

Also in Education

UAE approves new visa scheme to lure top foreign execs

UAE needs 175,000 extra school places by 2020, says PwC

Also in UAE

Review: The Spa at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Abu Dhabi awards China's CEFC 4% of oil concession for $900m

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Investing in the next generation: the value of Gulf education

Investing in the next generation: the value of Gulf education

Developers tired of traditional real estate assets are turning...

GCC's class act threatened by teacher shortages

GCC's class act threatened by teacher shortages

A global shortage of school teachers is particularly hurting...

1
Educating business minds

Educating business minds

University of Wollongong is one of a number of institutions helping...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking