Dubai Science Park exec conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

The executive director of Dubai Science Park has recently returned from Africa where he was part of a team that climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi joined a team of seven business leaders who decided to collectively climb the highest mountain in Africa, rising approximately 4,900 metres (16,100 ft) from its base to 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level.

Janahi said climbing Kilimanjaro had been on his bucket list for a number of years and he used the challenge to raise money for the Al Jalila Foundation, a global philanthropic organisation established by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a gift to the UAE to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday on December 2 2008.

The Al Jalila Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives through medical education and research, investing in the UAE’s medical treatment capabilities, and ensuring a generation of home-grown medical professionals through scholarships.

Janahi said: "We at Dubai Science Park can relate to this progressive attitude. Al Jalila Foundation is dealing with present and future problems in health through home-grown education, research and innovation. At Dubai Science Park, we are also committed to a self-sufficient future through innovation, local resources and talent."

Asked what was the most challenging aspect about the climb, he said: "Nothing can properly prepare you for the conditions you face on a climb like this in extreme altitude, in particular fatigue, headaches and a difficulty in sleeping.

"But the biggest challenge wasn’t physical. There’s a mental aspect to climbing. A climber faced with a challenge like Kilimanjaro should be positive and confident without being overly arrogant. When the going gets tough, and it does on this climb, we need mental stamina as much as physical."

Janahi added that he learned lessons from the climb that he can take into his daily business life.

"I think the most important take away from the climb was the fact that team work is critical to success. This applies in business too. At every stage in the process of our climb, we relied on the support of each other – especially getting through tough stages, and for words of encouragement," he said.

Janahi added that, for now, it’s back to business with his focus on expanding the international reach of Dubai Science Park, with trips planned to Singapore, Ireland and Canada.