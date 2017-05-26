Dubai secondary office rents '18 months away from recovery'

Rents in Dubai’s secondary office locations are not likely to recover in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a report.

Core Savills, in its latest report, said the secondary office market such as Business Bay, Barsha Heights (formerly Tecom), Jumeirah Lakes Towers and old Dubai are not moving forward towards a recovery in its real estate cycle due to strong headwinds faced from the large amount of existing stock, despite marginal improvements in demand.

“We have analysed the evolution of Dubai’s office supply in our new report and arrived at the conclusion that the secondary market is unlikely to recover in the near future,” company chief executive officer David Godchaux said.

Out of a total of 94 million square feet of office space in Dubai, 71 percent or 67 million square feet are estimated to be of Grade B and C quality. This submarket has seen a lot of new supply coming over the past five years with low levels of absorption, leading to high vacancy rates, above 30 percent on average.

“As macro-economic indicators start improving and demand for Grade B and C office space starts increasing again, it will still take a lot of time for it to absorb the existing vacant stock,” he added.

The consultancy estimates it will take over 1.5 years for half of the total vacant stock to be absorbed and remains cautious of any chance of an upward movement in secondary market rents in the next 12-18 months.

“The good news is that the office market seems to be gradually self-adjusting with new prime stock expected to exceed new Grade B supply for the first time in the last 10 years.

“Developers have recognised the need for quality office space where demand has consistently exceeded available supply in the past, while the recent surge of Grade B and C delivered stock is finally anticipated to slow down,” Godchaux said.

Developers and free zone authorities, he said, have been responding to the growing demand for Grade A stock and this trend is expected to amplify through 2017-2019.

According to the report, Grade A office area includes DAFZA, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai International Financial Centre and Sheikh Zayed Road.