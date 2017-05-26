Dubai secondary office rents '18 months away from recovery'

Prime office space exceeds Grade B in almost a decade, says Core Savills in new report

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Friday, 26 May 2017 12:30 AM

Rents in Dubai’s secondary office locations are not likely to recover in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a report.

Core Savills, in its latest report, said the secondary office market such as Business Bay, Barsha Heights (formerly Tecom), Jumeirah Lakes Towers and old Dubai are not moving forward towards a recovery in its real estate cycle due to strong headwinds faced from the large amount of existing stock, despite marginal improvements in demand.

“We have analysed the evolution of Dubai’s office supply in our new report and arrived at the conclusion that the secondary market is unlikely to recover in the near future,” company chief executive officer David Godchaux said.

Out of a total of 94 million square feet of office space in Dubai, 71 percent or 67 million square feet are estimated to be of Grade B and C quality. This submarket has seen a lot of new supply coming over the past five years with low levels of absorption, leading to high vacancy rates, above 30 percent on average.

“As macro-economic indicators start improving and demand for Grade B and C office space starts increasing again, it will still take a lot of time for it to absorb the existing vacant stock,” he added.

The consultancy estimates it will take over 1.5 years for half of the total vacant stock to be absorbed and remains cautious of any chance of an upward movement in secondary market rents in the next 12-18 months.

“The good news is that the office market seems to be gradually self-adjusting with new prime stock expected to exceed new Grade B supply for the first time in the last 10 years.

“Developers have recognised the need for quality office space where demand has consistently exceeded available supply in the past, while the recent surge of Grade B and C delivered stock is finally anticipated to slow down,” Godchaux said.

Developers and free zone authorities, he said, have been responding to the growing demand for Grade A stock and this trend is expected to amplify through 2017-2019.

According to the report, Grade A office area includes DAFZA, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai International Financial Centre and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Related:

Stories

Demand for affordable properties 'slowing down' in Dubai

Dubai realtor to launch portal to drive off-plan sales

Revealed: The average time to settle a Dubai rental dispute

Palm Jumeirah property rents slump amid Dubai supply glut

Affordable rentals drive more people to Dubailand

Dubai property market's 'false start', recovery still unlikely soon

Only 10% of Dubai tenants see rents decrease in 2016

Galleries
5 Dubai apartments to buy for under AED750,000

5 Dubai apartments to buy for under AED750,000

5 Dubai apartments with stunning views

5 Dubai apartments with stunning views

Also in Property

Video: Want to live on a private island? Here's what it would look like

Want to live in a $12m villa on a private island? Here's what it would look like

Also in UAE

UAE's Etihad said to mull Air Berlin stake sale option

Support Legal, changing the way the UAE looks at lawyers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking