Dubai sees slump in demand for industrial real estate

Cluttons report says fall in demand has led to capital value corrections in most of the emirate’s submarkets

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 February 2017 2:57 AM
Dubai Investments Park.

Dubai Investments Park.

The global economic anxiety and growth slowdown across regional markets has played a significant role in the decreased demand for industrial real estate in Dubai, according to a new report.

Real estate consultancy Cluttons said this has led to capital value corrections in most of the emirate’s submarkets.

Cluttons’ bi-annual Dubai Industrial Market Bulletin for Spring 2017 showed that activity in the sector has curtailed, despite it being among the most resilient in the emirate over the last two years.

The research said that values are still perceived to be lean however, and noted that some opportunistic purchasers are now making acquisitions in secondary submarkets.

Faisal Durrani, head of research at Cluttons said: “Aside from a natural cyclical correction that was inevitable in the industrial market, a surge in newly completed warehouse space over the last year or two has prompted a flight to quality amongst existing occupiers, creating a growing pool of more secondary space, which is slow to let. This is driving a growing gulf in rents between older stock and state-of-the-art, modern warehouse facilities.

“While we expect the weakness to linger this year, opportunistic investors have been quick to capitalise on the quieter conditions, prompted by sliding capital values, particularly in more secondary locations where values are perceived to be lean,” he added.

The report showed certain stocks in JAFZA faced price drops of up to 20 percent over the course of 2016, largely due to the migration of occupiers from older to newer facilities within the area.

Murray Strang, head of Cluttons Dubai said: “Despite the sluggish conditions, we continue to record an interest from international occupiers trying to gain a foothold in the market as they still view Dubai as the primary gateway to the Middle East and Africa.

"In particular, logistics and distribution centres remain popular amongst retailers and food and beverage occupiers, buoyed by the strength of Dubai’s tourism & hospitality market. To an extent, logistics and distribution have compensated for weakness in other industrial sub-sectors, such as manufacturing, heavy-metals, and oil and gas.”

He added: “We expect logistics and distribution assets to continue to perform well over the course of the year, driven by an active domestic economy and sustained growth in the tourism and hospitality sector. The looming 2020 World Expo should aid the emergence of a more stable picture towards the end of 2017.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai industrial rents fall as summer demand eases

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Average Abu Dhabi office rents forecast to slump 15% in 2017

Strong foundations: DLD's Ali Abdulla Al Ali

Dubai issues new property marketing regulations for real estate agents

Companies

Cluttons

Also in Property

Cityscape Abu Dhabi sees strong demand from developers

Will Damac's relationship with the Trump Organization pay off?

Also in UAE

Etihad eyes fuel savings after deal with US plane maker Boeing

Flavio Briatore's formula for life

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking