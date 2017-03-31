Dubai seizes more than 3m counterfeit goods in four raids

Fakes of over 30 renowned brands are confiscated after raids on four warehouses in Dubai

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 31 March 2017 1:53 AM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

More than three million counterfeit products of more than 30 renowned brands were confiscated in Dubai after four warehouses were raided in the emirate.

One of the warehouses had a stock of over one million pieces of counterfeit products, including phone accessories, ladies’ handbags, clothes, leather goods, ink, printers, cosmetics, watches and contact lenses, state news agency WAM reported.

It said around 928,000 items, including duplicate phones and accessories, were seized from the second warehouse, while the third had over 700,000 replicas of five international perfume brands.

The fourth warehouse was found to have 252,000 pieces of counterfeit perfumes, cosmetics and cleaning products.

Ibrahim Bahzad, director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection in the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy said his team took 14 days to investigate and act after receiving information on the counterfeits.

"Combatting commercial fraud and protecting goods and services against duplicating their brand or logo are part of the strategic objective of Dubai Economy to improve confidence among businesses and investors and enhance overall competitiveness in Dubai," Behzad said.

"We work closely with global brands to train our inspectors in identifying counterfeits and we update trademark owners on local developments in combatting counterfeiting," Behzad added.

Related:

Stories

Copyright violators in Dubai face thousands in fines

500,000 fake auto spare parts seized in Al Ain

$89m fake mobile phones, accessories seized in Dubai

Why intellectual property fee hikes need to be redesigned

Dubai's DED shuts down nearly 10,000 social media accounts

Companies

Department of Economic Development

Also in Retail

Dubai retail firm Marka posts $40.8m net losses in 2016

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Also in UAE

UAE healthcare market to be worth $28bn by 2021

Pacquiao back in talks after collapse of UAE fight plan

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

3
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking