Dubai seizes more than 3m counterfeit goods in four raids

Fakes of over 30 renowned brands are confiscated after raids on four warehouses in Dubai
More than three million counterfeit products of more than 30 renowned brands were confiscated in Dubai after four warehouses were raided in the emirate.
One of the warehouses had a stock of over one million pieces of counterfeit products, including phone accessories, ladies’ handbags, clothes, leather goods, ink, printers, cosmetics, watches and contact lenses, state news agency WAM reported.
It said around 928,000 items, including duplicate phones and accessories, were seized from the second warehouse, while the third had over 700,000 replicas of five international perfume brands.
The fourth warehouse was found to have 252,000 pieces of counterfeit perfumes, cosmetics and cleaning products.
Ibrahim Bahzad, director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection in the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy said his team took 14 days to investigate and act after receiving information on the counterfeits.
"Combatting commercial fraud and protecting goods and services against duplicating their brand or logo are part of the strategic objective of Dubai Economy to improve confidence among businesses and investors and enhance overall competitiveness in Dubai," Behzad said.
"We work closely with global brands to train our inspectors in identifying counterfeits and we update trademark owners on local developments in combatting counterfeiting," Behzad added.
